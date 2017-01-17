- Above is the latest "Remember The Rumble" promo with former WWE Champion Batista talking about his 2005 Royal Rumble win.
What did you think about tonight's #SDLive?— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
- WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami, who suffered a neck injury back in October, indicated on Twitter that he is ready to return to action. He tweeted the following tonight:
I am ready.— Hideo Itami / ???? (@HideoItami) January 18, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.