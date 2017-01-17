Source: Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated has a new interview with Kurt Angle, who discussed headlining the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. Below are a couple of highlights:

"That's a no-brainer. I had just started with WWE and had a program with Austin right after I beat Rock for the world title. I had a quick skit with Stephanie and Triple H, and then it was right on to Austin. We had some memorable feuds and some very funny segments, so he is at the top of my list.

"Steve was one of the most giving individuals. He took me in and allowed me to shine even when it was still his time. I don't ever compare myself to Stone Cold. He is the guy who elevated wrestling to a level that nobody ever went before, but he enabled me to show my talents when he very well could have said no. He was a very giving individual, and he is one of the guys who had the biggest impact on my career."

See Also Kurt Angle Talks Wanting To Wrestle Brock Lesnar Again

If he spoke with Vince McMahon:

"I have yet to speak to Vince, but I did talk with Triple H. It was a great conversation. This is all about the Hall of Fame, nothing else, and I'm OK with that. WWE wanted to show their appreciation for my career there. Even though I feel it was short-lived at six-and-a-half years, I made enough of an impact that they felt I was worthy of the Hall of Fame."

Angle also discussed finding out about the Hall of Fame induction, WWE fans not seeing his TNA matches, being nervous when the Hall of Fame announcement was made on RAW and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.