Renee Young announced on tonight's edition of Talking Smack that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will return to commentary at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view from San Antonio.

Lawler will be calling the 30-man main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Lawler returned to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown from Memphis and hosted a "King's Court" segment with Dolph Ziggler, seen above.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.