Renee Young announced on tonight's edition of Talking Smack that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will return to commentary at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view from San Antonio.
Lawler returned to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown from Memphis and hosted a "King's Court" segment with Dolph Ziggler, seen above.
.@ReneeYoungWWE announces @JerryLawler will CALL the #RoyalRumble Match Jan. 29 with @MichaelCole & @WWEGraves. #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/kwZBhc80dW— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 18, 2017
