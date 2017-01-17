- As noted, The Hardy Boys released a video hyping their Expedition of Gold where they plan to challenge champions from other promotions. They went on to challenge American Alpha, Sheamus & Cesaro and The Young Bucks. In the video above, The Young Bucks responded to the Hardys and accepted the challenge, while taking a shot at 205 Live.

"I really, really hope to God Ring of Honor's cool with it, because we'll wrestle you at the Impact Zone, we'll wrestle you on your compound, we'll do it here," Matt said. "And if they're not cool with it, we'll quit. We'll go to NXT, we'll go to the CWC, we'll go to 205 Live... OK, maybe not 205 Live."

As noted, The Hardys appeared in a video package at last December's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view and will face The Young Bucks at the ROH live event on April 1st in Lakeland, FL, the night before WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. The Hardys TNA contracts expire in February, and Dave Meltzer recently reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was interested in bringing them back to the company.

See Also The Young Bucks Talks AJ Styles Wanting Them To Go To WWE With Him, Possibly Signing With WWE

- Don "Cyrus" Callis, who was known as The Jackyl in WWE in the 90s, will be replacing Steve Corino on NJPW's English commentary team. He will be joining ROH commentator Kevin Kelly for events on the New Japan World streaming service. Callis commented on the new job, writing on Twitter:

Looking forward to working with my old friend @realkevinkelly on @njpwworld shows! Feels great 2 work for the hottest promotion in the world — Halliburton Cowboy (@CyrusOverHuge) January 17, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.