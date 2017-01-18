- As noted, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James was revealed to be La Luchadora on last night's SmackDown after helping SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retain over Becky Lynch in a steel cage main event. In the Fallout video above, Mickie and Bliss are approached for comment but Bliss just brags about retaining the title.

- Karl Anderson turns 37 years old today while Batista turns 48 and Ted DiBiase, Sr. turns 63.

- Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react to the news of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler calling the 30-man Royal Rumble main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole later this month. SmackDown announcer Mauro Ranallo tweeted the following on the news, welcoming Lawler back:

Really happy that my former broadcast partner will call the #RoyalRumble match! Welcome back King! ?? https://t.co/HCSdd1gFR3 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 18, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.