- As noted, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James was revealed to be La Luchadora on last night's SmackDown after helping SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retain over Becky Lynch in a steel cage main event. In the Fallout video above, Mickie and Bliss are approached for comment but Bliss just brags about retaining the title.

La Luchadora Revealed on WWE SmackDown Tonight, Former Champion Returns (Video)
See Also
La Luchadora Revealed on WWE SmackDown Tonight, Former Champion Returns (Video)

- Karl Anderson turns 37 years old today while Batista turns 48 and Ted DiBiase, Sr. turns 63.

- Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react to the news of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler calling the 30-man Royal Rumble main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole later this month. SmackDown announcer Mauro Ranallo tweeted the following on the news, welcoming Lawler back:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles