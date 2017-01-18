As noted, there have been rumors about Kenny Omega possibly signing with WWE soon, which caught fire after John Cena posted a series of Omega-related Instagram images.
To further kill any speculation about Omega appearing at the show, he has been booked for an event for the Wrestling Star promotion on January 28th in Chile, the day before the Royal Rumble. Evan Bourne is also scheduled to appear.
You can check out the poster for the event below:
