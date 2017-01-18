As noted, there have been rumors about Kenny Omega possibly signing with WWE soon, which caught fire after John Cena posted a series of Omega-related Instagram images.

Omega's contract with NJPW expires on January 31st, while Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that some people with NJPW believe that he may have already re-signed with the company. If he hasn't, he would still not be able to appear at The Royal Rumble on January 29th because his contract wouldn't expire for two more days.

To further kill any speculation about Omega appearing at the show, he has been booked for an event for the Wrestling Star promotion on January 28th in Chile, the day before the Royal Rumble. Evan Bourne is also scheduled to appear.

You can check out the poster for the event below:

Claudio Acuņa contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.