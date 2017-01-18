- In the video above from last night's episode of Talking Smack, Bray Wyatt talks about The Royal Rumble and says that he will win the match. He also took a shot at Baron Corbin, who was on the show earlier and said that he would win the Rumble.

"I see Baron Corbin in here telling everyone that he's going to win it," Wyatt said. "But he doesn't know what it takes, he's never been there, he's never done anything. I've been there. I've seen everything that there is to see."

- As noted, Shawn Michaels and Dallas Jenkins, who directed The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, are both scheduled to appear at the annual Convocation Spring 2017 of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia tomorrow January 18, 2017. The University will also be having a live Facebook Stream during the event at 10:30-11:30 EST at this link.

- WWE will be returning to Syracuse, NY for a RAW live event at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena on Friday, March 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter.

