Nikki Cross defeated enhancement talent Kennadi Brink in a quick squash. Sanity was at ringside

* Roderick Strong defeated Steve Cutler. Strong debuted a new theme song and won with the Sick Kick. After the match, Dasha Fuentes asks Roddy about Andrade "Cien" Almas saying he's coming for him last week. Roddy cuts her off and says he doesn't care about what Andrade said, he's here for one thing - the NXT Title

* Tye Dillinger comes out for a promo. Dillinger says he isn't sure if he still belongs here. Sanity interrupts. Eric Young says Tye needs the right friends and offers him Sawyer Fulton's jacket. Tye refuses but EY tries to speak reason to him. EY tells Tye he's not asking. Tye drops the jacket and throws the "10 hands" in his face and starts a brawl. Tye fends off Sanity until Big Damo comes out of the crowd and lays out Tye. Eric offers Damo the jacket and he accepts. Sanity poses over Tye before leaving

* Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan. Fun match, they slapped hands in respect to start. Ember throws Liv outside the ring and hits a big kick before rolling her back in to hit the Eclipse for the win. They shake hands after the match

* NXT General Manager William Regal is out for contract signing. He introduces Bobby Roode and NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Roode says he's followed Nakamura's career in Japan, and that he's been offered the chance to "fly to the orient and and face you" over the years, but he never felt Nakamura was worth his time. Roode discusses Dallas and says he remembers the most from that night is that Nakamura has a catchy theme song and he catches himself humming it at home. Roode says Shinsuke calls himself the King of Strong Style, but says he has no style and insults his appearance & moves.

Nakamura says he knew his and Bobby-san's paths would cross and says Roode looks like a Shiba Inu. Roode insults Japan and says Nakamura is in the ring with the biggest star on god's green earth. He runs down the cost of his outfit and calls Nakamura a joke. Roode says he is going to silence the fans and take the NXT Title. Roode signs the contract, and says that when he wins it will be glo - Nakamura puts his hand in his face and says he looks great and is one of the best, but he's not taking his title. Nakamura signs and says in San Antonio, he's going to kick his head off, and it will be glorious. Nakamura mocks Roode's pose as they face off to end the segment

