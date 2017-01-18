- Amanda Nunes says that if she can return from a devastating loss, so can Ronda Rousey. Nunes, the reigning UFC female bantamweight champion, was a guest on "FOX 11 Los Angeles" Tuesday to talk about her UFC 207 win over Rousey, the former champion.

"I already passed this moment in my career. It's harder to lose but if you be strong, you'll be able to come back like I did. Make some changes, adjust. The passion in her life, the family has to be with her. The base is very important. Make some changes in her camp, move to another gym and come back strong."

Nunes was hit hard with a loss to Cat Zingano three years ago, stopping her just short of challenging Rousey for the title at that time. She has since won each of her last five fights, including a win last summer over Miesha Tate to become champion. The 28-year-old Brazilian finished Rousey in 48 seconds last month.

- According to a report by MMAFighting.com, the next planned World Series of Fighting card has been delayed. WSOF was scheduled for February, but will now take place later in March. There has been no announcement for location of the March 18 event.

Only one bout has been announced, as heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov is set to defend his title against former UFC fighter Shawn Jordan. WSOF recently held a New Year's Eve card in New York City that featured several titles on the line. The main card aired on NBC.

- Despite suffering a loss, BJ Penn earned $150,000 at UFC Fight Night 103. Penn was bested by Yair Rodriguez this past Sunday night in the main event. Rodriguez earned $100,000, which included a win bonus of $50,000.

Complete fighter salaries are below.

* Yair Rodriguez ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000)

* BJ Penn ($150,000)

* Joe Lauzon ($58,000 + $58,000 = $116,000)

* Marcin Held ($20,000)

* Ben Saunders ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000)

* Court McGee ($35,000)

* Sergio Pettis ($27,000 + $27,000 = $54,000)

* John Moraga ($28,000)

* Drakkar Klose ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000)

* Devin Powell ($10,000)

* Augusto Mendes ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000)

* Frankie Saenz ($20,000)

* Aleksei Oleinik ($24,000 + $24,000 = $48,000)

* Viktor Pesta ($10,000)

* Tony Martin ($16,000 + $16,000 = $32,000)

* Alex White ($14,000)

* Nina Ansaroff ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000)

* Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger ($10,000)

* Walt Harris ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000)

* Chase Sherman ($10,000)

* Joachim Christensen ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000)

* Bojan Mihaljovic ($10,000)

* Cyril Asker ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000)

* Dmitri Smoliakov ($10,000)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.