- As seen on last night's WWE SmackDown, Mickie James helped SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retain over Becky Lynch inside the steel cage. This Fallout video features Becky ranting about the loss. Becky says she's disgusted because her title is with the Harley Quinn-wannabe right now. She says Bliss has robbed and cheated her way into the history books. Becky says the title is supposed to mean something and it did mean something when it was with her. Regarding Mickie and Bliss, Becky says she doesn't know what it's going to take but she's willing to do it.

- The following should air on tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Nikki Cross vs. enhancement talent Kennadi Brink

* Roderick Strong vs. Steve Cutler

* Tye Dillinger appears

* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode contract signing

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2400 votes:

What did you think about tonight's #205live? — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.