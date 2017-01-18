- Above is another preview for tonight's Total Divas episode with Rusev talking to Renee Young and Naomi about his dislike for bachelorette parties and specifically. As noted, tonight's show will feature Lana going wild in Las Vegas.

"I don't care about strip clubs," Rusev told Renee Young, who wanted to take Lana to "Thunder Down Under" in Vegas. "I don't care means, she shouldn't go... why don't you take her to the zoo or something like that?

- WWE has a new poll asking fans the most memorable moment from this week's SmackDown - the first SmackDown Women's Title cage match, the shocking return of Mickie James, the dissension between The Wyatt Family, the blue brand debut of King's Court, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz with John Cena's involvement or the merchandise stand brawl between Nikki Bella and Natalya. As of this writing, 44% went with Mickie's return while 21% voted for the cage match, 12% for Styles vs. Miz, 11% for The Wyatt Family issues and 8% for Jerry Lawler's segment.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will call the 30-man WWE Royal Rumble main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole later this month. Cole tweeted the following on the news:

