- WWE is emailing some past subscribers to the WWE Network a special offer for a free three month subscription to the Network. This offer not only includes next Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view and WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd, but also WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Fastlane, the WWE Hall of Fame and two NXT Takeover specials.

- Today's Wrestling Inc. podcast has been postponed. We will be back this Monday after WWE RAW with myself, Matt Morgan and Glenn Rubenstein.

- The pre-sale for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, March 31st is underway. You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com using pre-sale code VENUES or TWEETS.

