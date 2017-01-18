- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's SmackDown Live, topped by Mickie James being revealed to be La Luchadora.

- As noted, Randy Orton had an altercation with a fan at a gym before this past Monday's SmackDown live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas. NEA Report out of Northeast Arkansas reported that a fan asked Orton for a picture, however Orton responded with a fist bump and pointed to his ear phones and said that he couldn't hear Martin. The fan then took a photo of Orton, which caused Orton to lose his cool.

"He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, 'What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?'" the fan said. "I said, 'No. You said you couldn't hear me."

Orton took to Twitter to respond to the report, as seen below. He noted that he was in the middle of working out and can't take photos between sets, and that the fan "needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy." He added that he's fine to take photos once he's done working out.

Apparently I hurt a fans feelings when I told him to F off at the gym yesterday. That's news? Been happening for 15 years. #getalife — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

I paid to train. In between every set, I can't take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy. https://t.co/I8rFn5N8qO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

My sentiments exactly. Not to mention he had nothing to say then. Had to wait to use twitter like a B$tch https://t.co/ljq07A3SZB — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

Wait til I'm done? Then cool. https://t.co/Br7OWI21kH — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

