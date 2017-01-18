- Above is the first part of NJPW's OnTheRoad with Kenny Omega.

PWInsider is reporting that Marti Belle is no longer with TNA as her contract expired. While her deal just expired, she hasn't been used since last August's TNA television tapings. They also noted that following last week's TNA tapings in Orlando, Jeff Jarrett is in Los Angeles this week for Global Force Wrestling meetings.

- As noted, Matt and Jeff Hardy - along with Queen Rebecca, King Maxel and Senor Benjamin - will be appearing at MCW Pro Wrestling's "BROKEN Anniversary" on Saturday, January 28 at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. There will be a meet and greet at 5pm, followed by the live event at 7:30 pm. MCW revealed this week that the Hardys will be facing MCW Pro Wrestling Tag champions The Ecktourage, and both teams' titles will be on the line. Tickets are available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and the day of at the door. You can get more information at MCW's official Facebook page.

