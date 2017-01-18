- As seen in the video above, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers re-created Triple H's entrance as he came to the court for last Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Triple H praised Embiid's attempt, but noted that he needed work:


Mickie James Talks Wanting To Wrestle Sasha Banks
See Also
Mickie James Talks Wanting To Wrestle Sasha Banks

- As seen on SmackDown Live, Mickie James made her return to the WWE main roster after a seven-year absence. James was revealed to be La Luchadora and helped Alexa Bliss retain the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Becky Lynch. James commented on her return on Twitter and then bickered with Lynch, as seen below:







Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles