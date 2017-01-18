- As seen in the video above, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers re-created Triple H's entrance as he came to the court for last Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Triple H praised Embiid's attempt, but noted that he needed work:

Still have to perfect the water-to-spit ratio...Not bad for a first attempt. #MopTheFloor#NBAVote Joel Embiid https://t.co/mjaNcStuZt — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

See Also Mickie James Talks Wanting To Wrestle Sasha Banks

- As seen on SmackDown Live, Mickie James made her return to the WWE main roster after a seven-year absence. James was revealed to be La Luchadora and helped Alexa Bliss retain the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Becky Lynch. James commented on her return on Twitter and then bickered with Lynch, as seen below:

Your spandex wasn't reflective enough for me to be looking at that. https://t.co/pfnB6VXE0O — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

More roots than a forest, but that won't stop me from leave-ing you with a broken arm. @MickieJames @WWE @JCLayfield — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

Haha! @BeckyLynchWWE make sure you wear your goggles next time so you can see me whoopin' that lil' Lass all over #SDLive @WWE @JCLayfield ?? — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.