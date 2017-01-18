- Brie Bella was in New York City today for a photo shoot with Fit Pregnancy magazine. She posted this video after landing in NYC yesterday.

WWE stock was up 1.56% today, closing at $19.59 per share. Today's high was $19.63 and the low was $19.09.

- Summer Rae tweeted the following last night after La Luchadora was revealed to be Mickie James during the Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss steel cage match for the SmackDown Women's Title. Summer was drafted to RAW last summer but has been out of action with a knee injury.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.