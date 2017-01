Birthdays:

- Perro Aguayo Sr. (born January 18, 1946)



- Dave Batista (born January 18, 1969)



Deaths:

- The Original Sheik (June 9, 1924 January 18, 2003)



AWA: January 18, 1961

in Duluth, Minnesota

- Wilbur Snyder defeated Larry Hennig

- Gene Kiniski (c) defeated Nick Roberts in a AWA United States Heavyweight Title Match

- Mars Monroe & Mille Stafford defeated Ella St. John & Lorraine Johnson

- Verne Gagne (c) defeated Hard Boiled Haggerty in a AWA World Heavyweight Title Match

NWA Hollywood: January 18, 1969

in San Bernadino, California

- Hahn Lee vs. The Stomper ended in a Draw

- Black Gordman defeated Fred Blassie

- Medic 1 defeated Harley Race by DQ

- Bobo Brazil & George Cannon defeated Nelson Royal & Paul Jones

NWA Western States: January 18, 1970

in the Civic Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

- Billy Spears vs. Mr. Wrestling

- Emile Dupree vs. Gorgeous George Jr.

- Bull Ramos vs. Ricky Romero

- Dick Murdoch & Harley Race vs. Dory Funk Sr. & Terry Funk

WWWF in MSG: January 18, 1971

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Gene DuBois defeated Joe Turco

- Vincente Pometti defeated The Black Demon

- Manuel Soto defeated Mike Conrad

- Blackjack Mulligan defeated Jose Rivera

- Bulldog Brower defeated Tony Marino

- Pedro Morales defeated The Wolfman

- The Mongols (Beppo & Geeto) (c) vs. Chief Jay Strongbow & Gorilla Monsoon ended in a Draw in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match for the WWWF International Tag Team Championship

- Ivan Koloff defeated Bruno Sammartino (c) to win the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship

WWF in MSG: January 18, 1982

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Davey O'Hannon defeated Manuel Soto

- Larry Sharpe defeated Jose Estrada

- Charlie Fulton defeated Johnny Rodz

- Greg Valentine defeated Pedro Morales (c) by DQ in a WWF Intercontinental Championship Match

- Jesse Ventura defeated Dominic DeNucci

- Rick Martel & Tony Garea defeated Mr. Fuji & Mr. Saito (c) by DQ in a WWF Tag Team Championship Match (Special Referee: Pat Patterson)

- Tony Atlas defeated The Executioner

- Adrian Adonis defeated Bob Backlund (c) by Referee Decision in a WWF Heavyweight Championship Match

- Ivan Putski defeated Killer Khan by Referee Decision

WWF Championship Wrestling: January 18, 1986

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York

- King Tonga, Ricky Steamboat & The Junkyard Dog defeated Barry O, Joe Mirto & Mr. X

- Ted Arcidi defeated Joe Williams

- Adrian Adonis (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Jim Powers

- Bret Hart (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Don Driggers

- Corporal Kirchner & Danny Spivey defeated Rick Hunter & Ron Shaw

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 18, 1987

at the Hersheypark Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania

- Blackjack Mulligan & The American Express (Danny Spivey & Mike Rotundo) defeated Joe Mirto, Ray Miller & Steve Lombardi

- Butch Reed (w/ Slick) defeated Mario Mancini

- The Can-Am Connection (Rick Martel & Tom Zenk) defeated Terry Gibbs & The Gladiator

- The Honky Tonk Man (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Tommy Sharpe

- Dino Bravo & The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (w/ Johnny V) defeated Hillbilly Jim, Pedro Morales & Tito Santana by Count Out

- George Steele defeated Tony Nardo

WCW Saturday Night: January 18, 1992

at the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia

- Ron Simmons defeated Larry Zbyszko (w/ Madusa)

- The Dangerous Alliance (Beautiful Bobby & Steve Austin) (w/ Paul E. Dangerously) defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Sting

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 18, 1992

at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

- Virgil defeated BA Dalton

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Dusty Wolfe & Robert Taylor

- The Berzerker (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Scott Bazo

- Jake Roberts defeated Sean Spencer

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 18, 1993

from the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center Studios

- Mr. Perfect defeated Terrific Terry Taylor

- Marty Jannetty defeated Glen Ruth

- El Matador vs. Ric Flair ended in a No Contest

ECW Hardcore TV: January 18, 1994

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Pat Tanaka, Paul Diamond & Tommy Dreamer defeated Johnny Hot Body, Kevin Sullivan & The Tazmaniac

- 911 defeated Chad Austin

- Pitbull Spike defeated The Sandman by DQ

- Tommy Cairo defeated Pitbull Spike

- The Sandman & Tommy Dreamer defeated Pitbull Spike & Rockin' Rebel

- Terry Funk (c) vs. Shane Douglas (with Sherri Martel) ended in a Time Limit Draw in a ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 18, 1997

at the Georgia Mountains Center in Gainesville, Georgia

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Mr. JL

- Big Bubba Rogers vs. Konnan ended in a Double Count Out in a Chain Match

- Lord Steven Regal defeated Psychosis

- Rick Steiner defeated Mike Enos

- Jim Duggan defeated The Gambler

- Bobby Eaton defeated Disco Inferno

- Maxx Muscle defeated Mark Starr

- The Barbarian defeated Arn Anderson by DQ

- Lex Luger defeated Scott Norton

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 18, 1997

at the Denim & Diamonds in San Antonio, Texas

- Rocky Maivia defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley by Count Out

- Histeria & Mini Mankind defeated Mascarita Sagrada Jr. & Venum

- Faarooq (w/ Clarence Mason, Crush & D-Lo Brown) defeated Jesse Jammes

- Steve Austin defeated Goldust by DQ

WWF Royal Rumble: January 18, 1998

at the San Jose Arena in San Jose, California

- Vader defeated Goldust (w/ Luna)

- Max Mini, Mosaic & Nova defeated Battalion, El Torito & Tarantula in a Six Man Tag Team Midget Match (Special Referee: Sunny)

- The Rock (c) defeated Ken Shamrock by DQ to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- The Legion Of Doom (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk) defeated The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg) (c) by DQ in a WWF World Tag Team Championship Match (7:56)

- Steve Austin won the Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating The Rock (WATCH HERE)

- Shawn Michaels (c) defeated The Undertaker in a Casket Match for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Shawn Michaels (c) vs. The Undertaker in a Casket Match for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship at Royal Rumble 1998

WATCH: Kane' burns Undertaker in a Cascet at WWF Royal Rumble 1998

WCW Monday Nitro: January 18, 1999

in the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

- Booker T defeated Chris Jericho (w/ Ralphus)

- David Flair defeated Eric Bischoff in a Winner Gains Control Of The Company Hair Vs. Hair Match

- Bobby Duncum Jr. & Mike Enos vs. The Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) (w/ Jimmy Hart) ended in a No Contest

- Disco Inferno defeated Wrath

- Scott Steiner (c) (w/ Buff Bagwell) defeated Perry Saturn to retain the WCW World Television Championship

- Psychosis defeated Juventud Guerrera

- Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Lex Luger by DQ

- Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Goldberg vs. Scott Hall (w/ Disco Inferno in a Three Way Dance ended in a No Contest

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 18, 1999

in Beaumont, Texas

- The Road Dogg (c) defeated Gangrel to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship

- Billy Gunn defeated Test by DQ

- Steve Blackman defeated Dan Severn via DQ

- Mankind defeated the Big Bossman via DQ

- Al Snow defeated Goldust

- Chyna defeated Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco in a handicap match

- Kane vs. The Rock ended in a no contest

WWF Friday Night Smackdown: January 18, 2001

at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois

- Bubba Ray Dudley (w / D-Von Dudley) defeated Edge (w / Christian)

- Jacqueline & The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Lita & The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) in a Inter-Gender Tag Team Match

- Val Venis defeated Test

- Steve Blackman defeated Hardcore Holly in a Hardcore Match

- Steve Austin, The Rock & The Undertaker defeated Kurt Angle, Rikishi & Kane (Special Guest Referee: Triple H) in a Six Man Tag Team Match

WWE Velocity: January 18, 2003

at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Jamie Noble defeated "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson

- The Jet (Spanky) defeated Shannon Moore

- Chuck Palumbo defeated Xavier

TNA Xplosion: January 18, 2003

in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds

- David Young defeated Iceberg by DQ

- Jorge Estrada defeated Chris Michaels

TNA iMPACT!: January 18, 2007

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- The Latin American Exchange (Hernandez & Homicide) (c) defeated Team 3D (Brother Devon & Brother Ray) in a NWA World Tag Team Title Match

- James Storm (w/ Miss Tennessee) defeated Lance Hoyt

- Kurt Angle defeated AJ Styles

Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) vs. Eddie Kingston - HWA: January 18, 2008



WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 18, 2008

at the BJCC Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

- The Great Khali defeated Finlay

- Jimmy Wang Yang & Shannon Moore defeated Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry)

- Batista defeated Mark Henry

- Michelle McCool defeated Layla

- CM Punk & Rey Mysterio defeated Chavo Guerrero & Edge by disqualification

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 18, 2010

at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- Delirious (w/ Daizee Haze) defeated Sonjay Dutt in a Submission match

- Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Briscoe in a Pick Six Challenge match

- Erick Stevens (w/ Joey Ryan, Mr. Ernesto Osiris & Prince Nana) defeated Harlem Bravado

- Colt Cabana & Tyler Black defeated Austin Aries & Kenny King

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 18, 2010

at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

- Dark Match: Skip Sheffield defeated Chavo Guerrero

- Sheamus defeated Evan Bourne (WATCH HERE)

- Mark Henry defeated Jack Swagger in an Over the Top Rope Challenge (WATCH HERE)

- Kofi Kingston & John Cena defeated The Legacy (Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase) (WATCH HERE)

- Gail Kim & Eve Torres defeated Maryse & Alicia Fox (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton defeated Chris Masters (w/ Eve Torres) (WATCH HERE)

- Unified Tag Team Champions D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels) & Hornswoggle defeated The Big Show, United States Champion The Miz & Joh Heder (WATCH HERE)

WWE NXT: January 18, 2011

at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

- Chris Masters defeated Byron Saxton (w/ Dolph Ziggler)

- Daniel Bryan & Derrick Bateman defeated Brodus Clay & Ted DiBiase (w/ Maryse)

- Ricardo Rodriguez defeated Conor O'Brien

"Classic Moment of the Week": January 18, 2011 - Bret Hart & Lex Luger both win the Royal Rumble Match



TNA Xplosion: January 18, 2011

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Rob Terry defeated Jay Lethal

- Kazarian (c) defeated Brian Kendrick in a TNA X-Division Title Match

WWE NXT: January 18, 2012

at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

- Titus O'Neil defeated Darren Young in a No Disqualification Match

- Percy Watson defeated Heath Slater

- MCM (Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks) defeated Trent & Yoshi (Trent Barreta & Yoshi Tatsu)

WWE Superstars: January 18, 2013

at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

- Kofi Kingston defeated Michael McGillicutty (WATCH HERE)

- Zack Ryder defeated JTG (WATCH HERE)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 18, 2013

at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Antonio Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)

- The Great Khali (w/ Natalya) defeated Tensai (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton, Kane and Daniel Bryan defeated Cody Rhodes, Damien Sandow and Wade Barrett (WATCH HERE)

- The Miz defeated Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes and Epico) (WATCH HERE)

- Kaitlyn defeated Aksana (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus and Alberto del Rio (w/ Ricardo Rodriguez) defeated The Big Show & Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee and Big E. Langston) (WATCH HERE)

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 18, 2014

at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- Andrew Everett defeated The Romantic Touch in a Top Prospect Tournament 2014 First Round

- Hanson defeated Cheeseburger in a Top Prospect Tournament 2014 First Round

- The Decade (BJ Whitmer & Jimmy Jacobs) defeated Adam Page & Mark Briscoe

- Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Silas Young to retain the ROH World Television Championship

Drew Gulak vs. Buxx Belmar - C*4 Wrestling: January 18, 2014



WWE Monday Night RAW: January 18, 2016

at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

- Roman Reigns defeated Rusev (w/ Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio & King Barrett) (w/ Chris Jericho as special guest referee)

- Natalya (w/ Paige) defeated Brie Bella (w/ Alicia Fox) by submission (WATCH HERE)

- The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) (w/ Braun Stowman) defeated Ryback & The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) (WATCH HERE)

- Big Show defeated Heath Slater (w/ Adam Rose, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) (WATCH HERE)

- Becky Lynch defeated Tamina (w/ Naomi) by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus & Alberto Del Rio (w/ King Barrett) defeated Dean Ambrose & Kalisto

- Big E (w/ Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Jey Uso (w/ Jimmy Uso) (WATCH HERE)

- Mark Henry, Titus O'Neil, R-Truth & Neville defeated The Cosmic Wasteland (Stardust, Konnor & Viktor) & Tyler Breeze (WATCH HERE)

