- ACC Mag has a short article here about former WWE Champion Kevin Nash donating his brain to the CTE Center at Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation after he passes away.

"Chris Nowinski started the program, and I've had several concussions throughout my life and had scans done and stuff and knew that somewhere down the line, I've already had short-term memory problems," Nash said. "I decided to go ahead. The only way you can diagnose this is after you're dead."

Mick Foley and Jeff Hardy have stated that they would be donating their brains after their deaths to aid in CTE research.

- As noted, WWE edited a fan's reaction to Roman Reigns losing the U.S. Championship on last week's episode of WWE RAW. After Chris Jericho won the title on last week's show, a fan started jumping up and down for joy. However, in the opening video package of Monday's show, an edit was made to show that same fan in shock after Jericho's victory. The fan in the video tweeted about the edit and posted the video below of his reaction after Jericho's victory along with video of what was shown on Monday.

dear @IAmJericho, the powers that be edited my celebration of your victory. put the monkeys in the truck on the list https://t.co/DYTJOkrFVB — Eugene Oubliette (@zorak303) January 17, 2017

