- As noted, Randy Orton took a shot at UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor on Twitter last week. When asked how he'd fare against McGregor if he were to make a WWE appearance, Orton replied, "If he gains 120lbs im here. Until then, #205Live bro." When asked by The Sun about McGregor, Orton's Wyatt Family partner, Bray Wyatt, had a similar take as Orton.

"It's a big man's game," Wyatt said. "He would be better suited to 205 Live."

- Kurt Angle's former TNA rival, AJ Styles, commented on Angle being inducted in this year's WWE Hall of Fame. He wrote:

Other TNA alumni also commented on Angle's induction earlier this week, as seen below:

It was always an honor to be in the ring with @RealKurtAngle . Congratulations to one of the best our industry has ever seen. #Glorious pic.twitter.com/UyRqOJvsGn — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) January 17, 2017

A worthy accolade for a unparalleled adversary. https://t.co/JpEehdocFI — South Sea Strangler (@SamoaJoe) January 16, 2017

