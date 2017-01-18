Yesterday, we asked which show was better this week: Raw or SmackDown? At the time of this writing, with nearly 1,500 votes, the winner was clear, yet again, with SmackDown garnering 75 percent of the vote (up from 70 percent, last week). Here are a couple trending thoughts/questions from your comments:

Even though Raw was destroyed in the poll, in the comments some people did give props to the show providing some excellent segments, primary the opening one with Brock getting involved along with Kevin Owens standing tall at the end. Unfortunately, there is so much filler in between, opinions are still sour on the red brand.

2) Why even ask this question? - One day Raw will win, and it will be interesting to see how long Tuesday night's show stays on top. The question still remains, what would you do to improve Raw's product?

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll be back next week to see if Raw can snap SmackDown's winning streak. For now, here are some of the top comments:

TheFlawedGoblin:

"SmackDown is still just a more enjoyable show than Raw and its not even the two hours deal. Its the story telling and character development. The SD writers do more with their talent than the Raw writers do. Just compare the two opening segments of both shows this week. Now granted neither was the best thing ever but SD produced a story while Raw just had a bunch of guys go out there and get their s--- in, like usual. There is just more of a 'feel' to SD. All that needs to happen is for Ambrose and Owens to trade places and I'd never need to watch Raw again."

Wonderkid™:

"Seeing Brock just destroy people never gets old but other than that RAW was very stale yet again, SmackDown is the overall better show by a long way with promos, rivalries, good wrestling matches and you got JBL falling."

Don Piano #teamyelissa:

"SmackDown somehow seems less PG and less hokey than RAW."

Alex:

"No point in asking this every week. Raw is one of the worst shows on television."

