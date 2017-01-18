- Above is another clip of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, actor Brett Dalton and other workers from WWE Studios' "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" talking about making the movie, which comes out this Friday in theaters.
- It looks like Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension may be planning new looks. Prop creator Ian Finch-Field tweeted the following today, which was re-tweeted by Konnor:
Leather grin mask all finished for @KonnorWWE #konnorwwe #wwe #etsy #mask #skull #fight #wrestling pic.twitter.com/yS3hfrRd4h— Ian Finch-Field (@SkinzNhydez) January 18, 2017
