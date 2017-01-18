- Above is another clip of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, actor Brett Dalton and other workers from WWE Studios' "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" talking about making the movie, which comes out this Friday in theaters.

Zack Ryder indicated on Twitter that he's back to working out in the gym. He underwent knee surgery on December 15th but there's been no official word on when he may be back in action.

- It looks like Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension may be planning new looks. Prop creator Ian Finch-Field tweeted the following today, which was re-tweeted by Konnor:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.