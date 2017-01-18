Welcome to WrestlingINC's coverage of WWE NXT. We're back at Full Sail Live for a new episode featuring the contract signing between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

To let others know about our coverage, hit the various SHARE buttons on the page. Be sure to click the REFRESH button on your browser to keep up with the show as we add news and notes.

LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8:00PM ET...

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.