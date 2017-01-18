Welcome to WrestlingINC's coverage of WWE NXT. We're back at Full Sail Live for a new episode featuring the contract signing between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.
LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8:00PM ET...
#NXTChampion @ShinsukeN and @REALBobbyRoode sign their #NXTTakeOver: San Antonio contract TONIGHT on #WWENXT! https://t.co/6jxQvwBIok pic.twitter.com/dg6gJ3G0LY— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 18, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.