Roderick Strong vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger are now official for the January 28th WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka
Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger
Roderick Strong vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
