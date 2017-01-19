Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
We noted earlier this month how Vince McMahon was seen on crutches at the WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans.
Vince reportedly had minor hip surgery recently. No other details are available but The Observer noted that the operation was similar to the hip surgery that The Undertaker underwent in mid-2016.
For those who missed it before, below are the photos of Vince in New Orleans:
Excited to announce and welcome Wrestlemania 34 back to New Orleans in 2018!#WrestlemaniaNOLA #onlylouisiana pic.twitter.com/QItSvPbTQs— Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) January 10, 2017
