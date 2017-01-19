Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- As noted, Bill Goldberg is booked for the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view but his WrestleMania 33 opponent Brock Lesnar is not. Word is that Goldberg is set to work a main event match at that pay-per-view. No word yet on who his opponent might be.

See Also Backstage News On Bill Goldberg's WWE Deal

- Regarding Darren Young's elbow injury suffered at the WWE Main Event tapings on Monday night, the preliminary diagnosis is that he will be out of action for 6 months. As noted on Wednesday, Young took to Twitter and confirmed the injury. He wrote, "Hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow."

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.