Source: The Ross Report

Recently on The Ross Report, 'Good Ol' J.R.' Jim Ross spoke with 'Wrestling's Chosen One' Drew Galloway. Among other things, Galloway talked about what he believes prevented him from being a major player for WWE and what scathing 'pipebomb' style promo he would have in store for Vince McMahon if 'The Chosen One' ever returned to WWE.

When asked what prevented him from becoming a mainstay on WWE's main event scene during his run with the world's largest professional wrestling promotion, Galloway suggested that he may have gotten lost in the shuffle, as The Nexus angle was receiving the bulk of the attention and Mr. McMahon was written off TV.

"I honestly don't know. I look back and my character was Vince's guy, 'The Chosen One' and the Nexus storyline did come along at the same time as I was doing that character. And they wrote Vince off of TV, which, obviously, affected my storyline dramatically not having Vince anymore and the feud I was having with Teddy Long where I was abusing him every week and suddenly he has the power. We got a little bit of mileage out of him getting his revenge on me, but it was just, 'where do we go next?'"

Galloway continued, "I suddenly wound up in a position where I just wasn't doing anything. Nobody was available to work with and if you're out of sight, you're out of mind. And the time kept passing along and whatever I was pitching wasn't getting picked up. And suddenly, the momentum you have is suddenly gone. And as I say, I've watched it happen to so many people and I felt the way I felt at the time, but once you get a little older, a little wiser, you realize it's just the nature of the beast."

Also during the podcast, Galloway recalled a conversation he had with Triple H where 'The Game' tried explaining to Galloway that he did not look mature enough to be a believable opponent for 'The Deadman'.

"Like when I was doing the 'Chosen One' stuff and I was I.C. Champion, I believed I was ready for it at 23, 24 years old at the time, for sure. But looking back, I was in the position to face Taker at the time. And I watched tapes of myself and looked at how young I looked at the time. I remember having a conversation with Hunter and I mentioned to him about I wanted to do this and this and he tried to explain to me, 'you don't wrestle the way you look right now'. Like, I looked like a kid and I didn't get it at the time. I was like, 'nonsense, nonsense, I'm ready, I'm ready! I'm ready to do this. I want Taker!' And I look back at a video now and I think, 'my God, I could never be in the ring with Taker - that wouldn't be believable.' And then, I look at myself now, traveling around, and learning the things I've learned, and developing my style, and when I look at myself now, I see a man now instead of a boy. I get what Hunter was saying at the time. 'Okay, now, I get it, I get it.' The light switch goes off and that's when wrestling becomes fun."

Galloway shared the premise of a 'pipebomb' type of promo he always imagined cutting on Vince McMahon.

"[McMahon] obviously saw something in me that I perhaps saw myself, but didn't or did see in myself, but wasn't ready at the time. And the thing I've been saying around the world is Vince was right. I was 'The Chosen One', just not his chosen one at the time. I'm 'Wrestling's Chosen One' and that's the character now."

Galloway added, "I always imagined a 'pipebomb', 'Stone Cold' [Austin] 3:16 promo. What would happen if Drew Galloway and Vince McMahon were in the ring with a live microphone and I just spoke my mind about signing when I was 21, giving my life over to him for my dreams, speaking about 'The Chosen One' thing, speaking about the 3MB thing, speaking about being released, reinventing myself, taking over the world and becoming 'Wrestling's Chosen One', and then coming back with him. And doing that back and forth. That's about at real as it gets."

Listen to the interview here. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit The Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.