- On Wednesday night's edition of "UFC Tonight," the crew brought on both UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and top contender Stephen Thompson. After the duo fought to a majority draw last year in Madison Square Garden, officials booked the rematch for UFC 209 this March.

Woodley and Thompson seemed to differ on just about everything, including their first fight. The champion believes there is only one round in question, while "Wonderboy" is adamant he did enough to take the decision.

"Round three is the only controversial round," Woodley said. "I watched it several times and I thought I won it."

Thompson said: "Second, third and fifth. I thought I won round three."

- UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes it is time for BJ Penn to move on from MMA. Penn was dominated by Yair Rodriguez this past Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 103, suffering a second round TKO defeat.

"It's time to move on," Cormier said on UFC Tonight. "I understand he's been a fighter his whole life. He needs to find something to compete in. He should go back to grappling. He's got that skill and could still be good at it."

Penn, a former UFC welterweight and lightweight champion, has not won a fight since he knocked out Matt Hughes back in 2010.

- Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks will meet Hector Lombard at UFC Fight Night 105. The bout was first reported by Combate, a Brazilian MMA site. The card takes place February 19 from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hendricks (17-6) has struggled as of late, while Lombard (34-6-1) is also in danger of falling by the wayside in the stacked welterweight division with another loss.

It is possible this bout becomes the new main event for the card if officials are unable to find a replacement for Stefan Struve to keep Junior dos Santos in the headline role.

