- As seen above, "Bella Family Origins" will premiere on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel next Thursday.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"The Big Day: Renee brings Dean Ambrose home to meet her family; the big wedding day for Lana and Rusev has finally arrived; Nikki discovers if she's cleared to return to the WWE in time for the draft."

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.