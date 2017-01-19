- As noted, next week's Total Divas episode will feature Nikki Bella discovering she's been cleared to wrestle, the big wedding day for Lana & Rusev, plus Dean Ambrose meeting Renee Young's family. That episode will be the mid-season finale. E! posted this teaser for the show.

WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate and UK Title tournament competitors Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews and Trent Seven will be in action for UK promotion PROGRESS Wrestling during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Florida.

- While the city of Philadelphia did not win the bid for WWE's WrestleMania 34 in 2018, they are still hoping to bring WrestleMania to the City of Brotherly Love in the near future. Vaughn Johnson has an article on Philly.com about WrestleMania potentially being held at Lincoln Financial Field. He received this statement from Larry Needle, the Executive Director of PHL Sports, formerly the Philadelphia Sports Congress:

"Philadelphia is proud of our longstanding partnership with WWE over the years. Bidding for WrestleMania was extremely competitive, but we are very confident that we'll have many more premier WWE events in Philadelphia in the near future. We're also looking forward to hosting one of the country's biggest sporting events this spring, the NFL Draft, and welcoming another fantastic slate of events throughout 2017 and beyond."

