Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring an advertised Shane McMahon announcement, Jerry Lawler hosting a "King's Court" segment plus Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in a steel cage main event, drew 2.652 million viewers. This is up 4.7% from last week's 2.533 million viewers.

SmackDown was #10 for the night on cable in viewership, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The Haves & Have Nots, The O'Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, Special Report, Hannity, The Five and The First 100 Days. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, Monday's RAW averaged 3.271 million viewers, beating SmackDown's viewership by 23%, and was up from last week's 2.907 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode:

