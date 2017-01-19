Tomorrow episode #235 of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling features longtime TNA IMPACT Wrestling mainstay, "The Monster" Abyss. Fresh off his well-received feud with the Broken Hardys and being reinvented yet again as part of The Decay, in this interview Abyss covers it all. In the following preview excerpt "the monster" discusses the future of TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports and Entertainment's purchase of the company as well as some of his biggest highlights as part of TNA featuring WWE Champion, AJ Styles. The full episode will be available tomorrow by subscribing to The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling on iTunes, Podomatic, Player FM, Earpeeler and Tune In Radio.

"I think it is going to be exciting, I know it is going to be exciting. We just did the first round of 2017 (television) tapings and just kind of completed those last week and in almost 8 days taped a lot of great television and great One Night Only pay per views and there is just some great and fantastic stuff coming up. I'm looking forward to it because you know it is a new day, a new day with the company with Anthem Sports and the Fight Network now in control of the company and it is a brand new day. There is a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of excitement throughout the roster, the front office and production crew as well so it is shaping up to be a great year for the company and a great bounce back year too."

What are his expectations for TNA in this "bounce back" year:

"I just think it is going to be a fantastic year for the company and I think it is going to be a bounce back year. I think just stay tuned because a lot of great things are going to unfold and like I said I think it is going to be a great year on POP TV for us and I think you are going to see us doing more touring perhaps later on in the year and there are a lot of big things that are going to come up and just kind of stay tuned because I'm not really at privy to talk about much of it. But I think overall it is going to be a nice year and a year where the company does bounce back on every level and I think we are going to accomplish great things, I really do."

Some of his biggest career highlights in TNA feuding with WWE Champion AJ Styles and what made them work so well together:

"We had a lot of great chemistry and we hit if off right away. We had known each other and worked with each other in Wildside for Bill Behrens back in 1999 and 2000 and worked together before TNA even started so we had a great chemistry even before TNA. They recognized that and we tore it up. We had some great, great matches together and some of my favorites of all time were with him. We had instant chemistry and we worked so great back and fourth and putting it all together and executing it. I have fantastic memories of working with AJ."

