- In the clip above from Total Divas, Lana runs into her ex-boyfriend and reveals her wedding jitters. Her ex advised, "when you get scared and think about running, run to him [Rusev]" and said that she would be fine, which brought Lana to tears.

See Also Chris Jericho Takes Shot At NXT Star And William Regal Responds

- Chris Jericho revealed on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho that he signed a new WWE contract this week. As noted, Jericho and his band Fozzy are recording a new album and have been announced for the "Welcome to Rockville" concert tour and for for Rocklahoma and Carolina Rebellion in May of 2017. He also said that he has three Hollywood projects that are in the works.

- Just a reminder that through tonight, you can get a huge selection of WWE Superstar t-shirts as low as $10 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The offer ends on January 19th at 11:59 pm PT.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.