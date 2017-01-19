Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"Enjoying the ongoing storyline between Orton and the Wyatt clan which will likely lead to a RKO vs Bray Wrestlemania bout which will be good. I also think that there is more traction in Luke Harper than we are currently seeing."

The expected Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg match at WrestleMania:

"I'd be surprised if Lesnar vs Goldberg at Wrestlemania isn't for a major title to add to the personal issue of their rivalry. Lesnar is still the most fascinating talent on the WWE roster and with Heyman added into the mix it make Brock even more valuable."

His RINGSIDE show in San Antonio during Royal Rumble weekend:

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on what the highlight was for him on RAW, who is the MVP of the Cruiserweight division, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler's heel turn and much more. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

