Source: WWE

The top headline on WWE's App as of this writing is a video about WWE stars revealing which surprise entrants they'd like to see in the Royal Rumble match. The title for the video on the App is "Watch: Which Superstar Wants Kenny Omega In The Royal Rumble Match?" The video and title is also in the top scroll on WWE.com.

In the video, The Miz said that he would like to see actor Ryan Gosling in the Rumble, while Seth Rollins replied that he would want Kenny Omega in the Rumble match.

"Maybe Kenny Omega," Rollins replied. "There's been a lot of buzz about him that his future's up in the air with New Japan, so you never know. Could we see The Cleaner in the Rumble? I don't know."

See Also Kenny Omega - WWE Royal Rumble Rumor Killer

Here are some of the other responses from the video:

Karl Anderson: Tama Tonga

Xavier Woods: Flash Funk

Kofi Kingston: 2 Cold Scorpio

Luke Gallows: Bad Luck Fale

Sasha Banks: Tye Dillinger at number 10

Heath Slater: Lex Luger

Big E: Repo Man

Renee Young: Santino Marella

@ProFightsInfo contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.