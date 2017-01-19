Source: WWE
The top headline on WWE's App as of this writing is a video about WWE stars revealing which surprise entrants they'd like to see in the Royal Rumble match. The title for the video on the App is "Watch: Which Superstar Wants Kenny Omega In The Royal Rumble Match?" The video and title is also in the top scroll on WWE.com.
"Maybe Kenny Omega," Rollins replied. "There's been a lot of buzz about him that his future's up in the air with New Japan, so you never know. Could we see The Cleaner in the Rumble? I don't know."
Here are some of the other responses from the video:
Karl Anderson: Tama Tonga
Xavier Woods: Flash Funk
Kofi Kingston: 2 Cold Scorpio
Luke Gallows: Bad Luck Fale
Sasha Banks: Tye Dillinger at number 10
Heath Slater: Lex Luger
Big E: Repo Man
Renee Young: Santino Marella
@ProFightsInfo contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.