- Above is the full WWE Divas Championship match from the 2011 Royal Rumble featuring then-champion Natalya defending her title against Eve Torres, Layla and Michelle McCool in a Fatal 4-Way match. Eve Torres won the match to win the title.

Vaughn Johnson has an article at Philly.com about Philadelphia being passed over for WrestleMania 33 in favor of New Orleans. PHL Sports Executive Director Larry Needle said in a statement this week that bidding for the event was competitive, but the city hoped to secure it in the future.

"Philadelphia is proud of our longstanding partnership with WWE over the years," he said. "Bidding for WrestleMania was extremely competitive, but we are very confident that we'll have many more premier WWE events in Philadelphia in the near future. We're also looking forward to hosting one of the country's biggest sporting events this spring, the NFL Draft, and welcoming another fantastic slate of events throughout 2017 and beyond."

- After jawing back-and-forth on Twitter last week, Chris Jericho and Rusev continued their Twitter fight, as seen below:

7 million Bulgarians. 0 great wrestlers. https://t.co/A93bWxd5O1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 19, 2017

Mr wannabe rockstar, give credit to Andre the Giant. He was half Bulgarian. And get a life. You are 62 years old. It's pass your bed time. https://t.co/brZzlr1YRV — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017

And still sexier than u ?? https://t.co/45sgyT0BIG — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 19, 2017

