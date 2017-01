Source: KAIT

KAIT 8 out of Jonesboro, Arkansas is reporting that AJ Styles was robbed during last Monday's WWE live event at the Convocation Center.

According to the report, the thief stole $1,000 U.S. and $7,000 in Japanese yen, as well as an iPhone, a small screen TV, and XBox 360, six XBox 360 games and a set of Beats headphones.

See Also AJ Styles On Roman Reigns Matches Being His Favorite In WWE, Needing To Be Better At Being A Heel

It was noted that the case is under investigation, and their requests for more information to be released were denied by Arkansas State University police.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.