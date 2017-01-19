- Above is WWE's new entrance video for Neville. He will be taking on Rich Swann for the Cruiserweight title at this year's Royal Rumble.

- In WWE's latest poll they asked fans: "Which other type of tournament would you like to see featured on WWE Network ?" As of this writing the results are: Hardcore Rules (40 percent), Women's (26 percent), Celebrity (12 percent), Heavyweight (10 percent), Tag Team (8 percent), and Six-Man Tag Team (6 percent).

- On her website, a statement was released about welcoming Trish Stratus' second child, who was born on January 14th:

"Trish Stratus welcomed Madison Patricia, her second child, a bouncing baby girl on Saturday, January 14, 2017. Trish delivered her daughter with her midwife and husband by her side at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario. Three year old brother Max is said to be over the moon about the latest edition to the family! The newborn's middle name honors Trish's Greek paternal grandmother who passed away last month. Congrats to Trish, Ron and big brother Max!"

Trish also recently tweeted this out:

