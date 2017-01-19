As noted earlier this week, The Undertaker was favored to win this year's WWE Royal Rumble match. The odds have changed, and Braun Strowman is now favored to win the match. Samoa Joe is also pretty high on the list at #5.

Here are the top 10 favorites in order, courtesy of Sky Bet:

Braun Strowman (5/2)

The Undertaker (11/4)

Randy Orton (7/2)

Finn Balor (9/2)

Samoa Joe (11/2)

Chris Jericho (11/1)

Goldberg (14/1)

Seth Rollins (14/1)

John Cena (16/1)

Brock Lesnar (16/1)

Kurt Angle barely missed the top 10 coming in at the number 11 spot at 20/1 odds, which he shares with The Miz and Sami Zayn.

