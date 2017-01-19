- Fuse.tv interviewed WWE star Shawn Michaels, who was promoting his first movie role, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which opens in theaters tomorrow. During the interview, Michaels discussed how he connected acting to his decades of wrestling.

"It drives down to the core thing that I really loved about wrestling, it's pretending to be something you're not," Michaels said.

Michaels also tapped into his own story of redemption for the character and what it was like working alongside Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D star Brett Dalton. You can watch the interview in the video above.

- Early reviews for The Resurrection of Gavin Stone are negative. The A.V. Club wrote that the movie "depicts faith in the language of bargain-basement rom-coms and TV movies," while The Austin Chronicle gave the movie 1.5 stars out of 5. Neither review mentioned Michaels' performance in the movie.

