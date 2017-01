- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Mickie James "savagely burning" Becky Lynch on Twitter.

- We noted back in 2014 that The Rock would be playing Black Adam in the upcoming DC Movie, Shazam!, which is about a teenager who can transform into a superhero by yelling "Shazam!" The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the project has been split into two movies, with Black Adam becoming its own film starring The Rock. It's still in the early stages, as no director or writer has been attached to the movie.

- Ryback, who has been pretty vocal about his WWE criticism lately, joked about entering this year's Royal Rumble match, as seen below:

I'm number 26 in the Royal Rumble this year. Shhhh https://t.co/nC6km4Z0iN — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) January 15, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.