Reddit user dvizzle, who goes by "Da Belt Guy" on BeltTalk.com, who often posts reliable scoops on WWE title belts, stated that there will be new designs for the WWE Intercontinental Championship belt and the WWE U.S. Championship belt. He noted that they were looking into a new Intercontinental championship belt design back in November, and a different source is now saying that both belts will be changed.

"No eta, no clue on design other than it's NOT copies of the Big Logo," he wrote.

The user had first reported last August that the new Universal Championship belt would look like the WWE Championship, except that it would be red to represent RAW.

