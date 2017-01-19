Welcome to WrestlingINC's coverage of Impact Wrestling. You are all welcome to follow along and post your thoughts in the comments section below. To let others know about our coverage, Feel free to hit the various SHARE buttons on the page. Be sure to click the REFRESH button on your browser to update the page when the show begins. Our full coverage of TNA's Impact Wrestling will begin at the top of the hour.

TNA IMPACT WRESTLING

Taped @ The Impact Zone In Orlando, Florida

- This week's show opens with a video chronicling the latest developments in TNA's World Title picture. Highlights are shown from Eddie Edwards successful title defense against Lashley and EC3 two weeks ago. As well as the conclusion of last week's #1 contenders Last Man Standing match between Bobby Lashley and EC3. Where Lashley beat the count of 10, when both he and Carter crashed through 2 tables at ringside.

RACE FOR THE CASE MATCH

Entrants: "Broken" Matt Hardy, "Brother Nero", Eli Drake, Tyrus, "The Miracle" Mike Bennett, Crazzy Steve, Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett, Eddie Kingston, Bram, Jessie Godderz & Mahabali Shera

The show kicks out with the first ever "Race for the Case" matchh. 4 Briefcases are suspended above the ring in 4 separate corners. This is similar to TNA's old "Feast or Fired" concept added with a new twist.

