The Rock had a pretty big night at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, as he won the award for Favorite Premium Series Actor. However, he has been getting some media pub today for a different reason. When his Central Intelligence co-star Kevin Hart, who will star again with The Rock in the upcoming movie Jumanji, won the award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actor, he took a tongue-in-cheek shot at The People's Champ.

"This one [award] goes out to all the co-stars I've had except The Rock, because he hasn't helped me," Hart said. "He hasn't helped me at all. He's actually lessened my talent. It went down since you've been in my life."

The Rock played along and laughed for a second before flipping Hart the bird, and CBS was quick to cut away. You can check out the Rock's gesture in the video above.

When The Rock won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Premium Series Actor for his role on Ballers later in the night, he appeared to send Hart a receipt however it was completely censored, as seen below:

