Pro wrestling promotions, International Pro Wrestling United Kingdom (IPW:UK) and Lucha Forever recently partnered up with FloSlam to start broadcasting their events going forward and due to contractual obligations that some of their wrestlers have made with the WWE, they were forced to change their upcoming cards. Pete Dunne was removed from both show's live streams (it looks like he'll work dark matches for the live crowds), while Joseph Conners was taken completely off the IPW:UK show. Both wrestlers recently competed in WWE's UK Championship Tournament, which saw Tyler Bate become the first WWE UK Champion.

"Unfortunately in the early hours of this morning we learnt that due to contractual obligations with the WWE, certain wrestlers will be unable to appear on our FloSlam live broadcast this Sunday, namely in this instance, Pete Dunne and Joseph Conners. We have acted quickly to rectify the situation. Pete Dunne remains on the bill and will take on Tom Dawkins in a bonus match for the live audience only. Matt Riddle will now face off against a man who is making waves all around the country - the arrogant but talented "All Day Star" Ryan Smile! Havoc's Army will now be re-enforced with the muscle man Adam "Flex" Maxted in the main event, with Joseph Conners stepping aside for the event."

Lucha Forever also announced a change in their main event via their Twitter:

MAIN EVENT CHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT!

One of these guys is leaving the first ever Lucha Forever Champion

A fan asked specifically about why Pete Dunne won't be there and Lucha Forever responded:

@chucksall @StricklandShane @Travis_BanksPW at no point did we say there was no Pete Dunne, we just said the match was changed. — Lucha Forever (@LuchaForeverUK) January 19, 2017

