- Shawn Michaels' first movie role in The Resurrection of Gavin Stone got a positive review from Variety. While most reviews have not mentioned Michaels, Variety wrote that Michaels "makes a winning impression as a born-again biker-turned-mechanic" in the film and "is fairly solid across the board."
- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were at last night's Candlelight Dinner as part of the inauguration of Donald Trump. As noted, Linda McMahon has been appointed by Trump to head the Small Business Administration. Below is a photo of the power couple heading to the dinner:
