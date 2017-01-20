- Shawn Michaels' first movie role in The Resurrection of Gavin Stone got a positive review from Variety. While most reviews have not mentioned Michaels, Variety wrote that Michaels "makes a winning impression as a born-again biker-turned-mechanic" in the film and "is fairly solid across the board."

- Just a reminder that the Bella Twins will be appearing at iPlay America in Freehold, N.J., tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are required for admission, autographs and photo opportunities, you can get more details here

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were at last night's Candlelight Dinner as part of the inauguration of Donald Trump. As noted, Linda McMahon has been appointed by Trump to head the Small Business Administration. Below is a photo of the power couple heading to the dinner:

On our way to the Candlelight Dinner as a part of the #presidentialinauguration! I couldn't be more proud to support my mom and be a part of this historic week. A photo posted by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

