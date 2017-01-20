- To begin promotion for UFC 209, officials brought in both the main and co-main event for a press conference on Thursday. Following answering questions about their respect bouts, the four fighters squared off on the stage. As expected, the intensity between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was red-hot. The two collide March 4 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the interim lightweight title.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and his challenger, Stephen Thompson, shared a fun moment on stage. Woodley and Thompson fought to a majority draw last November.

- Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will remain at 185 pounds, as he takes on Gegard Mousasi at UFC 210 later this year. Officials announced the bout for the April 8 card from Buffalo, New York. It marks the first UFC card in Buffalo since 1995.

Weidman has dropped two straight, falling to Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero. The loss to Rockhold was for the middleweight title, which the New York native won vs. Anderson Silva. Romero stopped Weidman with a devastating knee last year.

Mousasi, a former Strikeforce champion, has picked up four consecutive wins, including three via knockout. In November, he avenged a 2015 upset loss to Uriah Hall with a first round TKO.

