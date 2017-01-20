Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

As noted, the TNA contracts for Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Drew Galloway expire next month. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that none of them have signed new deals.

As noted, WWE officials reportedly are interested in bringing back the Hardys. However, Meltzer noted that "things are looking good for them to stay" with TNA. They apparently have two options, one which is a guaranteed deal that would give them full control of their outside bookings and another guaranteed deal where TNA would have to approve their outside bookings.

It was noted that Matt is leaning towards signing a new deal with TNA, while Jeff hasn't come to terms on the number of dates per year since TNA plans to run a more regular house show schedule.

