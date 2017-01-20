Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
As noted, the TNA contracts for Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Drew Galloway expire next month. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that none of them have signed new deals.
It was noted that Matt is leaning towards signing a new deal with TNA, while Jeff hasn't come to terms on the number of dates per year since TNA plans to run a more regular house show schedule.
