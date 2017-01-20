- Above Nikki Bella answered a number of questions from fans including "Would you say 'yes' to John Cena if he proposed?" Nikki's response was "I think I've been saying 'yes' for years now. I'm just kidding, I would say 'yes' in a heartbeat if John asked me to marry him."

- The latest WWE Shop sale is "Buy one shirt, get the second for $1." The sale includes only in stock and full priced t-shirts, there is no code needed, just use this link . The sale ends today at 5:59pm ET.

- Linda McMahon is scheduled to have her Senate confirmation hearing this Tuesday (1/24), starting at 10:30am. President-elect Donald Trump named Linda as his top choice to run the Small Business Administration. As noted earlier, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attended a Candlelight Dinner as part of the inauguration of Trump.

