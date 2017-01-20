- Above Nikki Bella answered a number of questions from fans including "Would you say 'yes' to John Cena if he proposed?" Nikki's response was "I think I've been saying 'yes' for years now. I'm just kidding, I would say 'yes' in a heartbeat if John asked me to marry him."
- Linda McMahon is scheduled to have her Senate confirmation hearing this Tuesday (1/24), starting at 10:30am. President-elect Donald Trump named Linda as his top choice to run the Small Business Administration. As noted earlier, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attended a Candlelight Dinner as part of the inauguration of Trump.
