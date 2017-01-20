- Above is part three to Kenny Omega's "On the Road" series, which shows him after his match with Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11, along with Omega speaking at a press conference.

- NJPW's FantasticaMania had its first show that was broadcasted live on NJPW World on January 20th (two more shows will also air on the 21st and 22nd), typically this is a co-promotional tour between NJPW and CMLL talent. Here are the results:

*Blue Panther Jr. & Henare def. Ephesto & Will Ospreay
*Jushin Liger, Soberano Jr., Tiger Mask def. Gedo, Jado, Raziel
*Hechicero & Okumura def. Máximo Sexy & Stuka Jr.
*BUSHI, EVIL, Naito, Rush, SANADA def. Atlantis, David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi
*Euforia, Okada, Último Guerrero def. Juice Robinson, Mistico, Volador Jr.
*IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi def. Titán
*World Lightweight Champion Dragón Lee def. Bárbaro Cavernario

- Ring of Honor's "Biggest DVD Sale Ever" where all of their DVDs are 50% off (plus free shipping with orders over $100) is ending on tonight (Friday) at 11:59pm EST. There's no code needed, all of the DVDs are already marked down.

