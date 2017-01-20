- Above is the latest WWE "Five Things" video looking at five things you didn't know about WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair including that she made several WCW television appearances including hopping the rail and attacking Vince Russo, she was part of Triple H's entrance at WrestleMania 30 and was on camera at WrestleMania 24 and the Hall of Fame ceremony before the event.

- Tickets for the final RAW before WrestleMania 33 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Monday, March 27 go on sale this Saturday at 10am. You can purchase them at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com , by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

- As we noted last September, AJ Lee's upcoming book, Crazy Is My Superpower, comes out on April 4th. It is available for pre-order at Amazon. Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, NJ announced that she will be signing copies of her new book at the bookstore on Thursday, April 6 from 6pm - 7pm ET. You can get more details on their official Facebook page.

